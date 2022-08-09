Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. 738,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,886. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.