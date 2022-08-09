Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

