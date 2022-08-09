Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,579.86.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,955.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,926.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

