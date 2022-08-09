Susquehanna Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $496.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $370.00 to $496.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.23.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $427.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.73. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.