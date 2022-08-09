Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 6.6 %

STRO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,143. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sutro Biopharma

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

