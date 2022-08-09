Swiss National Bank Acquires 343,600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $200,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

