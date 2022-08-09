Swiss National Bank Purchases 115,900 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,194 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Autodesk worth $204,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,989 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $220.69 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.11 and its 200-day moving average is $202.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

