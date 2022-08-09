Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Switch has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Switch by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

