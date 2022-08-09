Swop Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005049 BTC on exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $24,304.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,509,707 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,774 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
