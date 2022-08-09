Swop Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005049 BTC on exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $24,304.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swop’s total supply is 2,509,707 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,774 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

