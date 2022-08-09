Swop Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $24,304.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swop has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005049 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,509,707 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,774 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.