Sylo (SYLO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $894,572.00

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $894,572.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

