TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading 2.6% Higher

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €11.08 ($11.31) and last traded at €10.91 ($11.13). 597,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.63 ($10.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.58.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.