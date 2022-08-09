Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $6.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

