Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 885,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,947. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

