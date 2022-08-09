Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

