Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on August 26th

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

LON THRL opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.89. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.52).

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

About Target Healthcare REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.