Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 122 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney purchased 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($181.32).
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.20 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.82.
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
