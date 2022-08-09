Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 122 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney purchased 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($181.32).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.20 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.82.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.31).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

