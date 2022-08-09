Telcoin Market Cap Reaches $98.79 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $98.79 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

