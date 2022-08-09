Tellor Price Reaches $31.02 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $52.84 million and $48.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $31.02 or 0.00134268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065247 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

