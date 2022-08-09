Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE TEI opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Further Reading

