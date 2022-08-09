Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,220,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $7.20 on Tuesday, hitting $543.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $508.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

