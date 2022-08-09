Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

