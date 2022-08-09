Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 187.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 278,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 280,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,921. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.