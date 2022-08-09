Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.66. The company had a trading volume of 194,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.60. The stock has a market cap of $450.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

