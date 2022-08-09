Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $206.79. 6,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,047. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

