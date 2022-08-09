Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tennant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

