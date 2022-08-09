TenUp Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $278,889.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $278,889.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00154782 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 392.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.