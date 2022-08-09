Ternoa (CAPS) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $293,632.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

