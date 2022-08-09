Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

TBNK stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

