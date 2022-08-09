The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 1.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.35% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,166,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. 19,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

