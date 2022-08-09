The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

