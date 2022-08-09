The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $338,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 801,974 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

