The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.07. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,477,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

