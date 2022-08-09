The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $857.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.