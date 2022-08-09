The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

NYSE GS traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $336.70. 22,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average of $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.