The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $9.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $753.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.75. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

