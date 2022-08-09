The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $15.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

