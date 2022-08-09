The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 82,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $681.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

