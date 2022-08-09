The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

