The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 142,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.81 million, a P/E ratio of 207.13 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,819,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

