The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $145.42. 93,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,719. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.78. The company has a market cap of $348.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

