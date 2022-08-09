The St. Joe Company (JOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
St. Joe stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.17. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.
In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
