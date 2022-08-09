The St. Joe Company (JOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.17. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in St. Joe by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in St. Joe by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.