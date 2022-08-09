The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,447 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 166,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

