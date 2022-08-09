The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEIR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,607.50 ($19.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,500.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,585.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,434.85. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

