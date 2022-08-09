Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

TMO stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

