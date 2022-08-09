TheStreet Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.