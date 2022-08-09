Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

THRY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 3,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,796,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,270,156 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,439. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after buying an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2,956.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

