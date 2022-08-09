Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Thryv Price Performance
THRY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 3,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity at Thryv
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,796,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,270,156 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,439. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Thryv
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after buying an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2,956.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
