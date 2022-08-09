Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.93.

Several research firms have commented on TWM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$403.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.