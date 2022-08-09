Tokemak (TOKE) Price Hits $1.88 on Major Exchanges

Tokemak (TOKE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Tokemak has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Tokemak has a market cap of $30.59 million and $405,399.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokemak coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00008200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokemak alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Tokemak Profile

Tokemak (TOKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokemak Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokemak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokemak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokemak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokemak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokemak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.