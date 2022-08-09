Tokenbox (TBX) Hits One Day Volume of $13.00

Tokenbox (TBX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $62,816.71 and approximately $13.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io.

Tokenbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

